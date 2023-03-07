L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Tuesday was day one of testimony in the trial of Josef Raszler.

He's accused of killing his ex-girlfriend with a homemade air gun in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County.

In opening statements Tuesday, the prosecution laid out their case against Raszler, who they say had the motive, the ability, and the opportunity to pull off the crime.

They painted a story of a jilted lover who couldn't get over his ex-girlfriend, now living with another man right across the street.

When Raszler's parents went out of town, prosecutors say he took his chance, assembling a copper tube and an air compressor into a makeshift gun and ambushing Stephanie Roof when she got home from work just after midnight on September 13, 2016.

She was shot in the chest one time, killing her.

But Raszler's defense had an explanation for it all. That copper tube? They say it was for a kite spool he was building. That air compressor? For painting projects he was working on.

But if Raszler didn't kill Roof, who did?

The defense didn't provide a definite answer, but they pointed to another incident months before the murder where a fire broke out at Roof's home on the 6400 block of Pine Crest Lane in Lower Macungie Township.

The fire was in the garage, and some neighbors from down the street were first on the scene.

One of those neighbors was a man the defense says wanted to be in the township fire department and was interviewed by police in connection with the fire, but no one was ever charged with starting it.

The defense argues that man was worth investigating in Roof's murder as well, but they say police were laser focused on Raszler to the point they ignored any other possibility.

The defense also argued police never found any DNA, any fingerprints, any video, or any witnesses linking Raszler to the crime.

They never even found the murder weapon, only recovering what they believed to be parts of the disassembled air gun in Raszler's house.

Several officers who were at the scene took the stand Tuesday, as well as Stephanie Roof's boyfriend Sean Cooper, who called 911 when he found her in the driveway.