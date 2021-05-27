ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Osbel Polanco-Calderon tearfully apologized to his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child, asking the Lehigh County judge preparing to sentence him for mercy.
The 24-year-old said he planned on taking advantage of any programs in state prison that would help him to become a good law-abiding citizen, a good father and a good human being.
But Assistant District Attorney Ashley Troxell told the judge that Polanco-Calderon wasn’t asking for forgiveness but rather leniency now that he was in a courtroom preparing to be sent to state prison for a long time.
Polanco-Calderon escalated his attacks on his ex-girlfriend before eventually standing in front of her car with a gun, Troxell said.
“He wanted her dead,” she said.
Lehigh County Judge Anna-Kristie Marks on Thursday sentenced Polanco-Calderon to 10 to 20 years in state prison in connection with a series of attacks against the victim that culminated in her attempted homicide last July.
Polanco-Calderon pleaded guilty in April to one count of attempted homicide, two counts of strangulation and one count of simple assault. As part of a negotiated plea, prosecutors agreed to withdraw any other charges.
The sentenced him to 10 to 20 years on the attempted homicide, 3 to 10 years on the strangulation charges and 4 to 24 years on the assault charge. The prosecution also agreed to allow Polanco-Calderon to serve his sentences concurrently.
Natalie Cruz-Pagan told the judge that she and Polanco-Calderon had been together for about four years and have a now 3-year-old daughter together. Their daughter saw him strangle her on one occasion, and she told the judge that her 7-year-old daughter was in the car when he shot her in the shoulder.
She described a fear the day of the shooting that she’s never experienced in her life. The victim described a feeling of paranoia that one of his friends will come after her, and her daughter is hesitant now to leave the house.
“I don’t think no woman should go through what I did that day,” Cruz-Pagan said.
… To this day, I’m still scared,” she said.
Polanco-Calderon’s sister, Amy Polanco, told the court that she’s seen a change in her brother since his incarceration. He realizes that he needs to change his life, and Polanco has faith that he can learn from what he’s done to become a better person.
In asking for a sentence less than the recommended 10 to 20 years, defense attorney Karen Schular asked the judge to strike a balance between punishment and the hope for some type of future for Polanco-Calderon. There may be some mental health issues at play that will be addressed in state prison, she said.
But Troxell said it was “completely revolting and disgusting” that Polanco-Calderon asked for forgiveness.
He entered a first-time offender program after the initial assault charge and was told to stay away from the victim, Troxell said. When he was charged with strangulation the first time, he managed to post bail and was told to stay away from the victim, she said.
He proceeded to use a key to her home that the victim didn’t know he had and attacked her again, according to Troxell said. Finally, he found her, followed her and shot her as her daughter sat in the backseat, Troxell said, noting that the 7-year-old was left with her mother’s blood on her shoes.
The prosecution argued Polanco-Calderon was a threat to re-offend and that a 10- to 20-year prison sentence was more than appropriate.
In sentencing Polanco-Calderon to up to 20 years, Marks said his crimes were a series of escalating attacks spanning less than a year culminating in his attempt to kill her. Polanco-Calderon permanently scarred the victim, and the impact on the children involved is “extreme and lasting,” the judge said.