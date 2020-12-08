EASTON, Pa. | Under the cover of darkness on March 30, 2009, Jacob Holmes Jr. knocked on a backdoor of the Easton Café looking for Miguel Aponte Jr., according to Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck.
“On March 30, 2009, Jacob Holmes decided the law wasn’t good enough,” Houck told jurors. “He decided he was going to be the judge, jury and executioner, and execute he did.”
Holmes stepped into the bar and began firing, hitting Aponte as he sat near the end of the bar, as he fell to the ground and as he lay on the floor, Houck said.
But defense attorney Brian Monahan warned the jury that the prosecution’s key witness is Holmes’ alleged co-conspirator, whose story has changed from week to week and from interview to interview. And the jury will hear about his long, checkered criminal history, according to the defense.
“Mr. Barndt will turn out to be a liar at some point in this prosecution,” Monahan said.
The long-awaited murder trial for Holmes began Tuesday morning before Northampton County President Judge Michael Koury, following a week of jury selection. Authorities charged the now 40-year-old with homicide, conspiracy and reckless endangerment in connection with the March 2009 shooting of Aponte inside the Easton Café.
Investigators allege that the fatal shooting stemmed from a 2006 incident involving Holmes and Aponte inside the former C.R. Fanny’s strip club in Wilson Borough. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
Houck, who was the first deputy district attorney when he began prosecuting the case, told the jury that the beef between Holmes and Aponte began in January 2006 at C.R. Fanny’s. Holmes was at the club with Jason Oliver, and Aponte was there with John Logan.
An altercation ensued, and Logan fatally shot Oliver and wounded Holmes. Logan was convicted of being the lone shooter and is currently serving his sentence, Houck said. Aponte, meanwhile, was convicted of illegally possessing weapon and was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison, according the prosecution.
On the night Aponte was fatally shot inside the Easton Café three years later, the prosecution will show that Barndt was inside the bar and called Holmes to let him know Aponte was there, Houck said. Barndt waited outside for Holmes and gave him a handgun, according to the prosecution.
Houck told jurors that Holmes wanted to go in the front door and start shooting, but Barndt directed him to a neighboring garage, where he could access a back door. That’s where Aponte would be sitting at the end of the bar, he said.
Holmes banged on the door, and the owner opened it, diving away when he saw the gun, according to the prosecution. Houck described a scene in which bullets were ricocheting everywhere, patrons were scrambling out the front door and Aponte lay dead on the floor from seven gunshot wounds.
Investigators allege Holmes was inside for 60 seconds before leaving the same way he got in, needing to run past the fleeing patrons as he made his escape, according to prosecutors.
Houck told the jury that Holmes said, “Don’t look at me mother (expletive), don’t look me,” as he ran past the people pouring out of the bar after the shooting.
Less than 90 days after being released from prison on the C.R. Fanny’s charges, Aponte was dead, according to prosecutors.
“The C.R. Fanny’s murder was avenged, a life for a life,” Houck said. “He couldn’t get to John logan, but Miguel Aponte would do fine.”
Houck told the jury they will hear from a woman who dated Holmes and claims he admitted to the murder and from the woman who picked up Holmes and Barndt after the shooting.
Jurors will also hear directly from Barndt, who is already serving up to 42 years in prison and contacted investigators in 2016 to tell them what he knew, according to Houck.
“He’s not getting anything from the district attorney,” Houck said.
Miguel Aponte was only 24 when he was killed, a human tragedy, Monahan told the jury during his opening statement. But the prosecution will not offer any direct testimony that Holmes shot anyone, he said.
“This is a circumstantial case,” Monahan said.
The jury won’t hear about a murder weapon because it was never found, and any DNA evidence gathered from the spent rounds on the floor of the Easton Café led to Aponte, not the accused shooter, he said.
The Easton Police Department disassembled the bar but didn’t find any DNA evidence linked to Holmes, and phone data gleaned from the night of the shooting didn’t come from a phone registered to Holmes, Monahan said.
And jurors will see video of someone running from the scene, but a bullet still lodged in Holmes’ hip from the C.R. Fanny’s shooting prevents him from running all that effectively, according to the defense.
Monahan told the jury that Barndt initially told police he went to the Easton Café to buy Ecstasy and stayed for 40 minutes in the sparsely populated bar, not knowing that Holmes had been a suspect in the shooting. Three years later, he told different stories on different days to an investigating grand jury, the defense alleges.
And when Barndt told authorities where to find the gun in the Delaware River, a dive time found only a rusty revolver that didn’t match the shell casings in the shooting, Monahan said.
He asked the jury to keep an open mind and consider from whom the prosecution’s information is coming and consider that other people may have wanted to harm Aponte. And the defense noted that Holmes was a prosecution witness against Aponte in the Oliver shooting.
“He already retaliated against him by testifying against him in court,” Monahan said.
The trial has taken on a different look in the face of the ongoing pandemic. The 12 jurors and four alternates are spread at least six feet apart throughout the jury box and gallery.
Families of the victim and defendant are watching the trial via closed-circuit TV from separate locations in the courthouse, and attorneys and witnesses are wearing clear face shields, so the jury can see their faces.
The trial is expected to last at least a week.