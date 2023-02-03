EASTON, Pa. - An Easton man is being accused of holding a knife to a woman's throat and then sexually assaulting her.

John Holmes faces several charges, including aggravated assault and terroristic threats, according to a news release from the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

The victim told law enforcement that she was in New York City and took a bus back to the Easton area on September 27, 2021. She said that as she got off the bus that a man, later identified as Holmes, approached her and began walking with her across the Northampton Street Bridge towards Union Square, in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, the prosecutor's office said.

The prosecutor's office says that, after crossing the bridge, Holmes attacked the woman in an alleyway and she tried to fend him off.

Holmes then took out a knife and held it to the victim's throat, according to the news release. Holmes told the woman he would not harm her if she remained quiet, the prosecutor's office said.

Holmes then sexually assaulted the woman, according to the prosecutor's office.

Authorities say that after the sexual assault the woman was able to get free and ran to a nearby neighborhood, where she was able to speak with a member of the community and contact law enforcement.

During the assault, the victim reported dropping her purse. It was later recovered with about $80 in cash missing, the prosecutor's office said.