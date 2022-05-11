BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh County prosecutors filed charges Monday against Bethlehem fireman Bryan Bokan.
He is charged with accident involving injury, reckless endangerment, and failing to stop and render aid.
This for an April 18 off-duty crash that injured two people on Route 378. One suffered head and neck injuries; the other, the city's HR director, suffered moderate back and hip injuries.
Police say the 44-year-old's car was found several hours later, heavily damaged, parked in front of Bethlehem's firemen's union offices.
The affidavit of probable cause says Bokan was intoxicated when he turned himself into police shortly after, saying he slammed into the back of a car when it hit its brakes. He never said why he left the scene, but did admit to mixing three drinks at the union hall.
He's not charged with a DUI. Police say too much time elapsed between the accident and when he turned himself in to determine if he was drunk at the time of the crash.
Bethlehem's solicitor said the city is aware of the case but can't comment on personnel matters.
Bokan is due in court June 8.