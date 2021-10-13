ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some protesters gathered during First Lady Jill Biden's visit to the Lehigh Valley.
Dozens of people gathered in Allentown with Trump flags and signs calling President Joe Biden corrupt.
A political advocacy group called Americans for Prosperity was also in attendance.
They're calling for Congresswoman Susan Wild to vote against Joe Biden's $1-trillion infrastructure bill.
"We want to put a stop to this spending spree happening in Washington, and we hope we can count on a no vote from the congresswoman," said Emily Greene with Americans for Prosperity.
Americans for Prosperity bills itself as a non-profit, non-partisan organization fighting for lower taxes and less government regulation.