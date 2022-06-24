BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Protests were held in the region Friday night, calling out the Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade.
In Bethlehem, some 300 demonstrators gathered at Payrow Plaza.
They were holding signs with messages like "Guns have more rights than women" and "Body autonomy is a human right."
Demonstrators who spoke with 69 News said they believe Friday's court ruling puts other rights in jeopardy.
"It was very clear, certainly in Justice Thomas's writing, that he thinks it's time to look at the decisions that created marriage equality, that gave us privacy in our bedrooms in our most intimate relationships and that gave us the ability to have birth control," said Bethlehem councilwoman Hillary Kwiatek.
Over in Pottsville, demonstrators gathered outside the Schuylkill County Courthouse to protest the Supreme Court's ruling.