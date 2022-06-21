ProtoCAM, a 3D printing company in Lehigh County, has been acquired by ProtoTek Holdings.
New Hampshire-based Prototek, which makes parts for other businesses, did not disclose the terms of the acquisition. ProtoTek's specialty is turning out sheet metal and milled parts quickly. Its customer base includes the U.S. Army, Google, NASA and Zeiss, according to ProtoTek's website.
The transaction reflects how regional businesses are drawing attention from bigger companies throughout the world. Vizinex RFID, a maker of radio-frequency tags in Northampton County, was recently acquired by Assa Abloy of Sweden, and Palmerton-area Fronti Fabrications was purchased by Chart Industries, a Georgia-based global maker of equipment for the cryogenics and gas industries.
Ron Belknap of Upper Macungie Township-based ProtoCAM said the transaction provides new opportunities for the business he founded in 1994 with Ray Biery.
"We've been successful in steadily growing our business for years, but I knew that to grow the company the way I wanted to offer my team more career opportunity, I needed a strategic partner," Belknap said in a statement.
Belknap and his team will continue to oversee operations of the Lehigh County facility. ProtoCAM will become part of Midwest Prototyping, a branch of Prototek.
Bill Gress, chief executive officer of Prototek, said the ProtoCAM team is a great fit.
"They have been a fixture in the Northeast 3D printing space for nearly 30 years and have built a business centered on meeting customer needs and producing great parts," Gress said.
ProtoCAM uses 3D printing technology, and urethane and wax casting, to make parts and prototypes that help customers get products to market quickly. The company printed masks for first responders when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and masks were hard to find.