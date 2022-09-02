UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - We're learning more about Thursday's crash on I-78 in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County that left traffic backed up for hours.

Pennsylvania State Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer going west on the highway hit a motorcycle and its driver while approaching the Trexlertown exit. The motorcycle had been stationary on the side of the road.

State police say the impact from the bike getting hit caused it to then hit a motorcycle rider standing nearby. That man suffered minor injuries.

The motorcycle's driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The tractor-trailer driver wasn't hurt.

The crash closed part of I-78 westbound for hours Thursday afternoon.

The crash investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact PSP Fogelsville at 610-395-1438; reference PA2022-1117119.