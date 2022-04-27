BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police said Wednesday more than three dozen motorcyclists were operating their vehicles in a reckless manner before a crash on Route 22 that injured four people.
On Sunday, April 24 at 12:42 p.m., Troopers from Pennsylvania State Police Bethlehem were dispatched for the report of numerous motorcycles that had crashed on State Route 22 Eastbound in Hanover Township, Northampton County. Upon arrival, troopers observed 10-15 motorcycles that were lying on the highway with traffic stopped, according to a news release from state police.
All traffic was detoured from State Route 22 Eastbound to Route 378 Southbound during the crash investigation. Upon further investigation, it was determined approximately 40 motorcyclists were traveling eastbound, operating their motorcycles in a reckless manner, state police said.
Five motorcycles crashed, causing four operators to be transported to local hospital for their injuries, according to state police.
State police said a secondary crash occurred immediately after the initial crash. It was determined a BMW rear ended an SUV, who had slowed down due to the initial group of motorcycles that had crashed, state police said.
The incident remains under investigation.
Assisting at the scene were the Bethlehem Township EMS and Hanover Township Fire Company. All lanes were reopened at 2:25 p.m.