UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the driver accused of shooting another vehicle while driving on I-78.
PSP say a 75-year-old man from Bethlehem and an unknown person were both driving on I-78 near the Lehigh Street exit when the shooting occurred.
Officials say the unknown driver of a Dodge Charger was traveling eastbound in the right lane of the three-lane highway behind the Bethlehem man's Chevrolet Tahoe.
Police say the unknown person was traveling aggressively before passing the Tahoe in the center lane of travel, near MM 61.2 in Upper Saucon Township.
As the unknown driver passed the Tahoe, the Bethlehem man tells police the operator of the Charger pointed a handgun out the window.
The Bethlehem man says he attempted to drive away from the Charger to safety. He stopped his vehicle on I-78 EB at the Hellertown Exit and says this is when he found a bullet hole in the rear bumper of his vehicle.
The man says he drove to PSP Bethlehem to report the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Belfast Station at (610) 759-6106.