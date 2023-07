HANOVER TWP., Pa - Pennsylvania State Police out of the Bethlehem Station are asking for help identifying the above pictured female.

According to a media release, the photo is of a woman accused of seven pairs of sneakers from the Famous Footwear located on Airport Center Drive in Hanover Township.

The theft happened on July 18 just before 10:30 a.m.

Police say the accused concealed the shoes in a Target shopping bag, and exited the store.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PSP Bethlehem at (610) 861-2026 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be made online, here.