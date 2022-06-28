HANOVER TWP., Pa. - State Police out of Bethlehem are asking for help identifying suspects involved in a distraction and theft at BJ's Wholesale Club.
It happened on June 23 around 11:00 a.m. in the BJ's Wholesale Club parking lot on Airport Road in Hanover Township.
Police say an unknown suspect distracted a female victim, while a second suspect stole a wallet from her vehicle.
Three purchase attempts utilizing the victim's stolen credit card were conducted at additional retail stores in the area, officials report.
Police are searching for three suspects involved in one of the attempted fraudulent transactions.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Hodgkin, Pennsylvania State Police, Bethlehem Station, at (610) 861-2026 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here.