ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested a dirt biker after he ran from police.

Troopers say on Tuesday night around 8 p.m. they ran into a group of bikers at the intersection of 15th Street and Highland Avenue in Allentown.

The troopers say they were driving recklessly so they attempted to pull them over when they took off.

However, not everyone got away.

Troopers arrested 29-year-old Jose Luis Morales Rodriguez who has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, driving with a Pennsylvania vehicle expired, no eye protection device, and improper class of license.

His next scheduled court appearance is a preliminary hearing on August 22nd.