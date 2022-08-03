Illegal dirt bike crack down in Reading (3)
Caitlin Rearden | 69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested a dirt biker after he ran from police.

Troopers say on Tuesday night around 8 p.m. they ran into a group of bikers at the intersection of 15th Street and Highland Avenue in Allentown.

The troopers say they were driving recklessly so they attempted to pull them over when they took off.

However, not everyone got away. 

Troopers arrested 29-year-old Jose Luis Morales Rodriguez who has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, driving with a Pennsylvania vehicle expired, no eye protection device, and improper class of license.

His next scheduled court appearance is a preliminary hearing on August 22nd.

Tags

COMING Monday: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you