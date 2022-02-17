HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Less than a day later following a house fire in Heidelberg Township, the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is ruling it not suspicious.
"It looks like the fire started on the outside underneath the porch area where it's basically gonna be one way in and one way out," said State police Trooper Scott LaBar, with the fire marshal's office.
The official cause hasn't been determined just yet but LaBar was able to pinpoint the origin of the flames.
"We do an exterior observation of the premises just to get an idea of what's going on, what the building looks like. After we are done with that, we take some pictures to go along and then we start getting closer to the building as to where the fire started," continued LaBar.
Labar will be working with the Germansville Fire Company moving forward with the investigation. In the meantime, we're learning further details on what transpired Wednesday afternoon.
"We did learn the mother tried to get out the door and realized the fire was there, so their means of exit was blocked by the fire," said LaBar.
He says once the fire got into the attic, the blaze took off.
It was neighbors Mark and Benjamin Steidinger that jumped in to help the baby, two adults and two pets trapped inside, placing a ladder to the second story window.
"Kind of crawled along the floor to their back bedroom where they told me the girls were," said Benjamin Steidinger. "Then I ran back in to the bedroom and got her baby out. Took her baby to her and helped her climb down the ladder with her baby."
The father and son duo are being dubbed heroes after managing to rescue everyone inside all before firefighters were able to get on scene.
"I don't have the word for it, god was with him," Mark Steidinger said of his son as he held back tears.
Neighbor Russell Cool was also one of the first on scene to jump in to help along with the father/son duo.
Officials say one person was taken to the hospital to be treated.
Shortly after the dog was rescued, it took off. The family is still looking for him.
The dog's name is Spike and he weighs about 45 pounds.
The family is asking from help from the community in finding Spike and bringing him home.