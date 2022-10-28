WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. -- PSP Troop M Belfast Station is requesting public assistance in identifying an individual who attempted to burglarize 507 Outfitters in Williams Twp., Northampton County.

On Friday, October 28, 2022, at approximately 4:37 a.m., the individual used an ax in an attempt to break into 507 Outfitters, a sporting goods store.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident or the identification of the individual is asked to contact the PSP at (610) 759-6106. The incident Number is PA22-1378849.