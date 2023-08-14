Ped struck on 309

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - All lanes were temporarily closed on Route 309 in Richland Township following a pedestrian incident. 

511PA Allentown posted on twitter saying police were investigating on PA 309 northbound between Cherry Rd and the intersection of Hilltop Rd. and Springfield St.

PSP confirm a pedestrian was struck. No word on the extent of injuries. 

Rt. 309 was cleared a short time later. 

Reports say the incident happened around 5 a.m. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

