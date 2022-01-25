Lower Macungie wallet theft suspects

 Pennsylvania State Police

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help identifying two people they say stole a woman's wallet and made $10,000 in fraudulent charges. 

PSP responded to the Whole Foods Market in Lower Macungie Township, on Saturday, Jan. 8, just before 3:30 p.m. for a reported theft of a wallet.

An investigation revealed, an elderly female exited Whole Foods Market and proceeded to her vehicle. Prior to backing out of the parking stall, a male suspect knocked on the woman's front passenger side window.

Police report, the male motioned the victim to exit her vehicle as if he needed assistance. The male did not speak any English and handed the woman a bolt and screw while pointing down toward the vehicle’s rear tires, police say. 

A police report continues to say, while the Victim was being distracted, a female suspect entered her vehicle and stole her wallet.

Further investigation determined the suspects fraudulently used numerous credit cards belonging to the victim at Best Buy and Home Depot in Lehigh and Northampton County totaling approximately $10,000.

All fraudulent purchases were for gift cards, police report. 

The male suspect is described as wearing a mask, brown hat, blue zip up hoodie and blue jeans.

The female suspect is described as having long brown hair, wearing a mask, tan coat, black under shirt and blue jeans.

The suspects were driving a black Hyundai Kona with a possible white sticker attached to the front driver side window.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

