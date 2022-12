An Allentown man who attends Penn State faces charges in connection with a protest before a planned event involving extremist group "The Proud Boys."

Authorities say Bram Woolley refused orders as police tried to break up protestors on October 24.

The founder of "The Proud Boys" was scheduled to speak that night, but the university cancelled the appearance amid threats of violence.

PennLive reports Wooley could also be suspended or expelled.

He is reportedly set to graduate this month.