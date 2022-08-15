BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's a sight becoming all too common around the country and right here at home: people running for their lives at the sound of gunshots.

Bethlehem police say a 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen. A little more than a month prior, a shooting at Easton's Heritage Day left a teen injured.

Psychologist Robert Gordon says incidents like this affect people differently.

"Some people will go into denial, and they won't have any precautions. And so they get through life. And there were other people that are phobic. I mean, they don't want to leave their house," Gordon said.

Gordon says most people fall somewhere in the middle. However, he says if someone witnessed the shooting, they might need to be treated for post-traumatic stress disorder.

"You have them recall the memories and have a supportive, relaxed atmosphere and work on a sense of feeling mastery again, and they usually overcome it," Gordon said.

Alyssa Emili was just feet away from the shooting at Musikfest working a concession stand. She says most of her employees are high school students and not all of them made it to work the next day.

"There was one employee who didn't come back, he was running the front line on the side that it happened. And I think he saw a little more than the rest of us," Emili said.

The employee she's referring to was also near the shooting at Heritage Day in Easton. She says she checked in on him and he's doing well.

Bethlehem police haven't released a motive for the shooting at Musikfest yet.

No arrests have been made.