PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors neither approved nor denied Greystone Capital Inc.'s conditional use application for the construction of a 185,000-square-foot industrial-use building at 1493 Van Buren Road.
Instead, Tuesday night's public hearing was continued until July 5.
About an hour into testimony from representatives of developer Greystone Capital, Palmer Township Solicitor Charles Bruno asked for clarification as to whether the plans to which they were referring had been submitted to the township engineer.
When Attorney Marc Kaplin, on behalf of Greystone Capital, confirmed the plans were not yet submitted to the township engineer for review, the meeting took a turn.
Chairman Jeff Young expressed immediate concern, questioning why the board had plans in front of them the township engineer had not reviewed.
Bruno explained the township needed to provide the applicant with a hearing in a certain timeframe, with the current deadline of May 31. He further stated the applicant has a right to a hearing, and the township engineer also has a right to review the plan.
"We sit here and listen," Young said. "All these people sit here and listen…how do we possibly put a motion up when we haven't reviewed it?"
Bruno and Kaplin both agreed they weren't suggesting the board should make a motion Tuesday night. Bruno stated the township had no choice but to start the hearing process, and said at some point in the evening he'd recommend the hearing be continued.
However, a continuance was expected, as the applicant was only halfway done with its first witness, with four more to go, and 10 protestors from the audience ready to voice their concerns.
Kaplin noted Greystone Capital presented its plans to the township planning commission back in February, which provided the engineer time to augment the plans with enough additional information to supply to the board of supervisors almost four months later.
"The plans are the same. They've been enhanced," Kaplin said. "Whatever extension of time you need, we'll be glad to give you."
He noted he and the team were trying to give the board a complete picture and not "pull a fast one."
Bruno said the board was at a disadvantage without comment from the township engineer.
However, Kaplin said the evidence on which the supervisors base their decision is the evidence they listen to at the hearing.
"It's the developer's choice in how we go about doing it," he said. "We've elected to give additional information from plans we had previously submitted."
Young noted there would possibly be different questions after the township engineer reviews the plans, because the township did not see the plan ahead of time for prior review.
"I look at it as wasting time," Young said in regard to Tuesday's hearing.
"I was thinking I have an opportunity to prove my case at this hearing," Kaplin said. "I've handled hundreds, if not thousands, of cases like this, and every time I introduce materials that were not submitted with the original application."
"Palmer Township is where you are," said Supervisor Ann-Marie Panella. "I don't care where you used to be."
More than 50 Palmer Township residents in the audience began to cheer.
Young said his opinion was to stop the hearing Tuesday night, and continue the hearing after the plans have been reviewed.
While Kaplin disagreed, after speaking with developer Lou Pektor of Greystone Capital, he reluctantly agreed to a continuance.
Pektor addressed the board, saying his team would like to go back and resubmit the completed, enhanced plans before presenting to the board of supervisors again.
Greystone Capital's proposed building is located on a 15.43-acre lot on the southeast corner of Van Buren Road and Newlins Mill Road. The applicant says the building will be utilized for the manufacturing and assembly of goods and supplies.
The area would consist of 222 parking spaces, 16 truck dock spaces and eight truck loading spaces, according to engineer Tim Diehl of HD Engineering Solutions Inc.
Many of the residents in the audience were from the Highlands at Glenmoor, a 55-plus community with 251 homes. Diehl noted the Highlands property wraps around the south and east sides of the proposed new development, and there will be a 150-foot building setback from the community.
Truck traffic would be limited to Newlins Mill Road, according to Diehl.
Trucks would enter and egress through the access point to the north of the site, with enough room in the site's truck turnaround area to allow for a full turn and exit in the same direction. Only passenger vehicles will be able to utilize the west and south access point onto Van Buren Road, Diehl said.
St. Jane's facility building
The board of supervisors unanimously approved the minor development plan for St. Jane's church athletic and gathering facility building.
The 17,100-square-foot building is proposed for 4049 Hartley Ave. in Palmer Township, and was requested by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Allentown. The athletic and gathering facility will be located on the 27-acre site at the existing St. Jane Frances de Chantel Roman Catholic Church and rectory.
Although the plan was approved, the developers will be subject to certain conditions, some of which include the request to defer additional right-of-way and roadway widening along Hartley Avenue and Nulton Avenue, and to provide an 8-foot-wide sidewalk and bike path along Hartley Avenue to connect with the Palmer Point property and Maple Shade subdivision.
The supervisors agreed the previous required condition to install "no parking" signs on Hartley and Nulton avenues was not needed at the time of this approval.