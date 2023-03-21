BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council on Tuesday announced the postponement of a public hearing on a zoning ordinance that would allow for residential development at 119 Technology Drive.
The hearing was planned for Tuesday's meeting but was moved to its April 18 meeting at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
The property is currently zoned for Industrial Redevelopment, but Serfass Development requested it be changed to Central Business. As previously explained by Bethlehem Planning and Zoning Director Darlene Heller, the change would allow for various uses, including retail, restaurant, office, some light industrial, and most importantly, residential development.
Serfass Development proposes a six-story building with 240 apartments for the nearly 4-acre site near the Philip J. Fahy Memorial Bridge.
The land is zoned for industry and has been occupied by IQE Plc, a U.K.-based maker of semiconductor wafers. The company will close its doors by 2024. The building was listed for sale for $6.95 million.
The plan is up for final review by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission on Thursday. The body's comprehensive planning committee discussed the issue early Tuesday and found it could align with multiple goals of FutureLV, the commission's plan for the area.
The change could lead to "pedestrian-friendly uses, as opposed to uses that are auto-dependent." It could also promote "walkable historic centers" with the Serfass development in the South Side, within about a mile of Main Street, the historic Moravian District, and Lehigh University.
Bethlehem's own planning commission has already recommended the zoning change, which requires approval from City Council before becoming law. Several hundred other apartment projects for the South Side are on the way or in the approval process.
Several residents shared their thoughts about the zoning ordinance, as did Councilmembers Rachel Leon and Grace Crampsie Smith.
"We are trying to be forward-thinking when we come to solutions," Leon said. "I'm here. I see you."
Crampsie Smith said she concurred with the concerns about affordable housing but that "sometimes (as councilmembers) our hands are tied."
Resident Francine Spivak presented council with a petition with 82 signatures asking for a moratorium on building new apartment units to "give city officials pause" until the housing strategy committee has vetted real estate strategies.