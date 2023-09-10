Just about every Lehigh Valley resident has an opinion about traffic, roads, trails and bridges. Now is the chance to weigh in on how the region prepares to spend $4.39 billion over 25 years on transit projects.

The region's Long-Term Transportation Plan (LRTP) is up for review through Oct. 6, online and in-person, and four public meetings will be held.

"The LRTP is a federally required plan that is not a budget, but rather a roadmap for how the region will maintain and improve its transportation network," according to a statement from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. The financial part of the projection is based on how much federal and Pennsylvania funding will flow to the Lehigh Valley through 2050.

That estimated $4.39 billion and nearly $1 billion more in state and federal grants totals $5.36 billion through 2050, but the LVPC said there is still $2.3 billion in "unmet needs," which are projects that are not funded under the current plan.

The funding covers big projects along Route 22, Route 303, Route 33 and Route 100, and work on almost 100 bridges, along with trail projects, street work, safety improvements and more than $1.2 billion for the Lehigh-Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) bus service.

The plan is available for viewing online at the LVPC website, and in-person at the commission's office, 961 Marcon Blvd., Hanover Township (Lehigh County); Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, 1002 Hamilton St., Allentown; Allentown Public Library, 1210 Hamilton St., Allentown; Bethlehem Area Public Library, 11 W. Church St., Bethlehem; Easton Area Public Library, 515 Church St., Easton, and LANTA, 1060 Lehigh St., Allentown.

The public meetings will be at noon, Sept. 18, a hybrid meeting at the LVPC offices; Sept. 20 at 9 a.m. at a virtual meeting of the Lehigh Valley Transportation Study, an affiliate of the LVPC; at 7 p.m. Sept. 26, in-person at the Fowler Center, 11 E. Third St., Bethlehem, and during a virtual meeting at 5:30 p.m. of the LVPC's Transportation Committee.

Three meetings are also available by telephone: Sept. 18: (610) 477-5793, ID 871 332 002#; Sept. 20 will be at (610) 477-5793, ID 841 854 041#; and the Sept. 28 meeting will be at (610) 477-5793, ID 661 345 854#.

The Long-Range Transportation Plan was formed after meetings with all 62 municipalities in Northampton County and Lehigh County, according to the LVPC.

After public review, the LRTP heads to the Lehigh Valley Transportation Study for approval Oct. 18. Then, it must be approved by the Federal Highway Administration. If approved, it will go into effect in 2024.