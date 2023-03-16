BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - A national nonprofit organization is donating a home to a Northampton County veteran severely injured in Afghanistan.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony and tour the home on Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m. in the Wind Gap area, said Home For Our Troops. Register online to get the address and details.

The group started building the adaptive home in October for Marine Cpl. Daniel Lasko.

Lasko lost his leg below the knee and suffered a brain injury when his vehicle drove over an IED in Afghanistan in 2004.

The custom home has more than 40 major special adaptations, such as widened doorways for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower, and kitchen amenities that include pull-down shelving and lowered countertops.

Homes For Our Troops builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans. The nonprofit currently has more than 69 active projects underway nationwide.