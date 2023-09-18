In order to access the nearly $5.5 billion coming the region's way for infrastructure, there's the Long-Term Transportation Plan. It's not a budget but more of a roadmap for the next 25 years.

The plan is put together by the Lehigh Valley Transportation Study, made up of the municipalities, with more than 20 public meetings.

“People are really starting to prioritize walking, transit ridership, and bicycling as transportation options and realistic ones, and they want the infrastructure to support those things almost as much as they want the traffic to flow freely, road pavement condition to be very good and our bridges to be sound," said Becky Bradley with the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. "Very different from what we heard four years ago.”

Public safety has become the number-one priority. There are also concerns over improving equity and conditions in under-served communities and improving resiliency from extreme weather.

Among the hundreds of projects from small to large, there's plans to improve the I-78 corridor, as well as Routes 309, 33, and 100. There are also around 100 bridge projects along with trails, street work, safety improvements and more than $1.2 billion for LANTA and its bus rapid transit service.

"That's a precursor to light rail," Bradley said. "They already started the express bus piece of it and as ridership grows they'll be able to add more and more buses."

Bradley also points out plans to reduce carbon production and majorly improve Route 22.

"If we're anticipating another city of Allentown, another city of Bethlehem worth of people moving to the Lehigh Valley in the next 25 years, we need to work on ways to reduce congestion on our roads. We have to provide more options for people," Bradley said.

There will be three more public meetings: Sept. 20 at 9 a.m. at a virtual meeting of the Lehigh Valley Transportation Study; Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. for an in-person meeting at the Fowler Center, and during a virtual meeting on Sept. 28 5:30 p.m. for the LVPC's Transportation Committee.