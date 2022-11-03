Pennsylvania taxpayers are contributing $10 million to three big private developments in Northampton County.

The developers of The Confluence, a mixed-use development in Easton, and Watermark Easton, with 150 apartments, along with the former Bethlehem Steel general office building in South Bethlehem have been awarded money from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.

That program, known as RACP, grants money to projects that will boost economic activity. Grants can go to not-for-profit groups and private businesses.

Peron Development will receive two RACP grants: $3 million for The Confluence, and $5.5 million for the Bethlehem Steel office building, once the headquarters of the defunct steelmaker.

John Callahan, director of development for Bethlehem-based Peron, said both projects have challenges that the grants will help resolve.

The Confluence, named for its proximity to the Lehigh and Delaware rivers, will be a seven-story building with about 210 apartments and 45 condominiums on the South Third Street site of the former Days Inn. There will be retail space on the first floor and a parking garage.

The Confluence will be a gateway to Easton, Callahan said, and set the tone for visitors to the city. First, though, Peron has to make sure the building stays dry.

"We're dealing with the flood plain," Callahan said of the building near the two rivers. "We need to raise the site up and by doing that, we make the ground floor area for parking. The state dollars will facilitate the project."

Parking is always at a premium in Easton, and a source of frequent complaints from residents. Mayor Sal Panto has said that adding parking is essential for residents and businesses.

Callahan estimated the total cost of The Confluence at $89 million, so the private investment will be many times more than the public contribution.

The final cost of redeveloping the Bethlehem Steel office building is not known, but Callahan said the 400,000-square-foot building (about nine acres) needs a lot of work. The initial plan is for about 125,000 square feet of office space, and Peron will go from there.

"There's an enormous amount of environmental remediation required," he said. "There is mold and asbestos, and the buildings are in bad shape. If we're are going to try to save the building, we have to address those remediation issues up front. That building is historic. It has been vacant for decades "

Callahan said the use of public money for private development may generate some complaints, but demolishing landmark structures like the Steel SGO would lead to a real outcry.

As a former mayor of Bethlehem, he has seen both sides of the public/private debate.

"Each project is different," he said. "Some are more worthy than others of public support. If you have a `challenged' site that requires public investment to see it developed, it warrants support."

The right investment now can lead to growth, Callahan said.

"The economic argument is if the state dollars that are going toward both projects are able to prime the pump for private investment, that will generate more private investment, more jobs and more tax dollars in the long run," he said.

For the maximum economic impact on South Bethlehem, for example, he said the private and public sector have to work together on the Steel SGO building. Preserving the building and its history also serves a public purpose, though one that is hard to quantify.

The Watermark in Easton is a plan for 150 apartments and 250 parking spaces at 45 Larry Holmes Drive. The $1.5 million in RACP money is targeted at the new parking deck.

In a statement from his office, state Rep. Robert Freeman, D-Easton, said he helped bring the grants to Easton. He also said a pedestrian bridge is proposed to link The Confluence with the nearby Easton Transportation Center.

"These projects will be a nice addition to the Easton Transportation Center and along waterfront and will bring needed parking to the city," Freeman said. "I am glad that I was able to play a part in getting this funding released by the Wolf administration," he said, referring to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.