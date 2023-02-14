S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Zoning Hearing Board completed an appeal hearing involving a proposed sober living facility residence Tuesday night at the township building.
The plan, offered by Moyer Construction LLC, is proposed for 3599 Broadway, which is in proximity to Cetronia Elementary School, located at 3635 Broadway.
On Tuesday night, a public comment session featured those for and against the facility. Some in favor recalled their own recovery experiences at a sober living facility. They maintained the experience was positive and, in some cases, may have saved their lives.
Those against the facility cited its proximity to the elementary school and what they called a questionable professional management proposal offered by the applicant.
Moyer is arguing its plan is "similar in character and impact to the permitted use of an assisted living facility," which is allowed in the R5 zoning district where the parcel is located.
A sober living facility is not specifically listed currently in the township's zoning ordinance. The site previously housed an assisted living facility, which disbanded in 2014.
Attorney Nicholas Sabatine III, representing Moyer Construction, told the board during the first night's hearing Dec. 1 that a sober living residence is different from a treatment facility because it is for individuals "exiting" drug and alcohol rehab programs, not participating in one.
During closing arguments Tuesday night, Sabatine said, "We are not proposing a drug and alcohol facility," as defined legally.
"An assisted living facility is where adults are given assistance to survive," Sabatine said. "[A sober living facility]...is where adults reside to get assistance to survive."
Sabatine continued that his client's facility would assist recovering addicts, whereas the general populace has many addicts everywhere who are not being assisted.
"No alcohol, no drugs (at the proposed facility), same as the (Cetronia Elementary) school," Sabatine said.
The township is maintaining the proposed sober living facility is a treatment facility, not an assisted living facility. A treatment facility is not permitted in this zoning district.
South Whitehall Township and Parkland School District are officially parties against the petition. Attorney Matthew Deschler, an attorney for the school district, argued previously the legal definitions of a drug and alcohol facility and an assisted living facility are not like one another.
In his closing statement Tuesday night, Deschler argued that a sober living residence is not defined in state law. Instead, such a facility is referred to as a drug and recovery house, which Deschler said is distinct from an assisted living residence.
Further, he said the testimony offered by Rios Recovery was at times confusing and almost never reassuring when it came to management professionalism.
"There are no qualifications for a 'house manager,'" Deschler said. "You don't need any training or any experience when you become the 'house manager.'"
Andrew Hoffman, township solicitor, said the zoning ordinance "gives a very detailed definition" of an assisted living facility. He noted also characteristics of residents of the proposed South Whitehall Township facility were not the same as what is defined in an assisted living residence.
On Dec. 29, 2022, the zoning hearing board appointed a hearing officer to review Moyer's appeal due to the board's inability to obtain a quorum during the January and February months.
As a result, the board will make a final decision based on the hearing officer's report. That decision will announced in public, likely at a special meeting, at a yet to be determined date.