Lehigh Valley residents have a new chance to indulge in one of their favorite pastimes: complaining about traffic, public transit and roads.

This time, though, there's a chance that caterwauling may lead to improvement. An online survey by an affiliate of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission gives residents a chance to say what matters to them most, and where they would like to see resources go.

There is a lot at stake: the future of transportation in the region and billions of dollars.

"As we update the $2.5 billion, 25-year Long-Range Transportation Plan, it's critical that we understand the priorities of our community," according to Becky Bradley, who is secretary of the Lehigh Valley Transportation study and executive director of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.

The Transportation Study will be meeting with representatives of all 62 communities in Northampton and Lehigh counties. For residents and commuters, a public survey is posted on the Planning Commission's website.

The survey takes about six minutes to fill out and is available in English and Spanish. It asks residents to say what's important to them: freight, bridges, walking, bicycling, public transit and more. Crosswalk safety is addressed, as is the area's trail network.

The survey concludes by asking respondents, if they had $100 to spend on transportation, what would they use the money for?

The survey is available through March 27. Bradley said the LVPC wants to see as many residents as possible take it.