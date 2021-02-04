EASTON, Pa. - Met Ed will pay a $1 million civil penalty as part of a settlement stemming from the electrocution death of an Easton man in 2016.
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission approved a settlement Thursday with Metropolitan Edison Company stemming from a July 26, 2016, incident that resulted in the death of Thomas Poynton of Northampton County.
The Commission voted 4-0 to adopt a judge's decision which accepted a Joint Petition for Approval of Settlement between Met-Ed and the PUC’s independent Bureau of Investigation & Enforcement (I&E), according to a news release from PUC.
The company will pay a $1 million civil penalty, which is not tax deductible and may not be passed through to Met-Ed’s Pennsylvania customers.
The company will spend $16 million on remediation measures. Implementation includes a new company program for the inspection and replacement of hotline clamps across its entire primary system, as well as enhancements to Met-Ed’s construction standards, inspection processes and safety standards; additional training for Met-Ed employees and company contractors; and a thorough review of the company’s emergency response preparedness.
The company will also make a $150,000 contribution to the company’s hardship fund.
On July 22, 2019, I&E filed a formal complaint alleging that on July 26, 2016, a high-voltage conductor owned and operated by Met-Ed fell into the backyard of a residence along Royal Manor Road in Easton. Poynton, who lived in the home, stepped outside after hearing a loud explosion and was electrocuted when he encountered energized ground outside his home. The Poynton home was also damaged by a resulting fire.
Based on the investigation by I&E’s electric safety engineers, the complaint alleged that Met-Ed and its contractors used a series of “bronze hotline clamps” attached to the 34,500 volt transmission lines near the incident site – including the conductor that fell to the ground – which were intended for copper conductors, rather than the aluminum lines they were attached to. This was contrary to the manufacturer’s recommendations and FirstEnergy’s (Met-Ed’s parent company) material specifications. Also, the company allegedly did not have procedures for the installation of the bronze hotline clamps, according to the PUC news release.
The complaint also alleged that on the day of the incident, Met-Ed’s ground fault protection system ultimately failed, allowing the continued flow of electricity to the conductor after it fell to the ground, the PUC said.