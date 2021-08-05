HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has reached a settlement with an energy supplier over its sales and marketing practices, including how it provided information about PPL.
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission approved a settlement Thursday between the PUC’s independent Bureau of Investigation & Enforcement and National Gas & Electric, LLC following an investigation into the company’s sales and marketing practices.
The commission voted 4-0 to approve the settlement between I&E and NG&E stemming from the supplier’s mailing of a promotional postcard that allegedly disclosed confidential customer information, misrepresented savings with NG&E, and provided inaccurate and untimely information about the rate of PPL Electric Utilities, according to a news release from PUC.
Under the settlement agreement, NG&E agreed to pay a civil penalty of $120,000 and to contribute $30,000 into PPL’s hardship fund.
NG&E will continue with corrective actions and revisions to its operating procedures which the PUC said will act as safeguards against future distribution of marketing materials that disclose confidential customer information, misrepresent savings and provide inaccurate and untimely information about rates being offered.