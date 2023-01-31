HARRISBURG, Pa. - – The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission said Tuesday it has launched a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding unusually high bills recently received by customers served by PPL Electric Utilities, along with the accuracy and integrity of PPL’s billing practices.

The matter has been referred to the PUC’s independent Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement for investigation, which enforces the state public utility code and PUC regulations, according to a news release from the commission.

In addition to the investigation, the commission said it continues to encourage consumers to contact PPL with concerns about the size and accuracy of their bills, and work with the utility to explore options for corrected bills, payment options and financial assistance options.

Consumers who do not believe that PPL has addressed their issues or believe that the utility has not responded appropriately to their situation, should contact the PUC’s Bureau of Consumer Services (BCS) at 1-800-692-7380. Additionally, consumers who are unable to reach PPL agents or do not receive a response from PPL should contact BCS to report those issues.

In a letter to all customers Tuesday, PPL addressed the "technical issue" that caused many to get estimated electric bills, and has led to long call wait times.

"If you received an estimated bill or have had difficulty reaching our call center, I apologize. Simply put, you deserve better, and we are committed to regaining your trust," says the letter, in part, from PPL Electric Utilities President Steph Raymond.

PPL said the technical issue that caused thousands of bills to be sent out based on estimated electricity usage has been fixed, and customers can go online again to see detailed usage. The issue involved bills sent from Dec. 20 through Jan. 9.

Those who received an estimated bill either already have received a corrected bill or will see an adjustment based on actual usage on their next month bill, PPL says. The company also said it will not shut off power for non-payment through March 31, and is waiving all late fees in January and February.

The letter also addresses higher energy prices, but said higher prices are not related to estimated billing.

Some customers reported bills double, triple or even 12 times the average monthly use. PPL did not explain how the technical issue could have caused bills multiple times the usual amount.

Customers with questions or concerns can contact PPL, and the company said it is adding more agents to answer calls and reduce wait times.