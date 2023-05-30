BETHLEHEM, Pa. - ArtsQuest has announced the final headliner for this year's Musikfest.

El Gran Combo, a Puerto Rican band, will perform on the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Friday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $10-$65 go on sale to the public on Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m.

The group creates lively arrangements for a range of instruments and performs catchy dance tunes, ArtsQuest said.

The band played its first show in 1962 as a salsa group, but the style of music has evolved over the years. "Brujeria" is their most popular tune.

Musikfest is set for Aug. 4-13, 2023, with a preview night on August 3.