EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. | Unangst Tree Farm in Northampton County doesn't just grow trees, they produce 52 different kinds of pumpkins.
Overall, the crop yield has been about average, but the white and small pumpkins didn't do so hot this year.
The difference has to do with different varieties just doing better some years.
"We've had better years, we've had worse years," said Roger Unangst.
However, this has been a big year for people wanting pumpkins.
"Everyone I know that grows pumpkins has seen a demand increase of 60 percent to 70 percent," Unangst said.
"People are at home more, a lot of kids don't have sports, so they're decorating around the house," said Josh Grim.
Grim's Orchard and Family Farms in Lehigh County is also seeing more interest, and not just in pumpkins, but in people wanting to experience agriculture.
"Probably a strong 50 percent over last year," he said.
The 55-acre property gives people plenty of room to space out, which is really attractive in a pandemic.
They added pick your own crops for the first time, too.
"A lot of the changes we made, are going to stay in place moving forward," Grim said.
Grim says his pumpkin crop is a little lighter than last year, however, and pumpkins are a little smaller.
"It was a combination of multiple things, can't just pin it on one," he said.
It was hot in July, which affected pollination, and deer also showed an interest.
Those factors mean fewer pumpkins, which means...
"Our pricing did go up a little bit this year because we didn't get quite as many from every acre," Grim said.