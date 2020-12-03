PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police are looking for a puppy that was stolen from a pet shop in Northampton County.
It happened at the Palmer Park Mall on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 5:50 p.m., said Palmer Township police.
Surveillance video from The Pet Shop shows a woman taking the dog, a black and white female French Bulldog, from the viewing enclosure and putting it in a large purse, police said.
The woman then leaves with a man. Another man, seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, is also believed to be involved, police said.
The dog is valued at $5,000. It was wearing a pink collar and has a microchip implant #991001003879815.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-253-5844, or email truoff@palmerpd.org.