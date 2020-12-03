Puppy theft Palmer Park Mall French Bulldog
Palmer Township PD | Crimewatch

PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police are looking for a puppy that was stolen from a pet shop in Northampton County.

It happened at the Palmer Park Mall on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 5:50 p.m., said Palmer Township police.

Surveillance video from The Pet Shop shows a woman taking the dog, a black and white female French Bulldog, from the viewing enclosure and putting it in a large purse, police said.

Surveillance photos Palmer Park Mall puppy theft

The woman then leaves with a man. Another man, seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, is also believed to be involved, police said.

The dog is valued at $5,000. It was wearing a pink collar and has a microchip implant #991001003879815.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-253-5844, or email truoff@palmerpd.org.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.