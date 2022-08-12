A summer scene that could be seen inside the nation's newest National Park and Preserve is a change Don Miles of the Pennsylvania Sierra Club says is needed for the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.

"A National Park would get the greater attention of Congress and National Park Service to get more money," said Don Miles of Pennsylvania's Sierra Club.

A new map shows how the Delaware Water Recreation Area would become the nation's newest National Park. The Delaware River National Park would be 9800 acres, mostly bordering the Delaware river but also including Dingman and Raymondskill falls. The remaining 56-thousand acres the Laneape Preserve. Which would still allow hunting.

It's been a yearlong push that former DWG Superintendent and 38-year National Park employee John Donahue has been working to build local support for.

"You usually can't make changes without controversy and big changes involve a lot of controversy." He said.

Controversy coming in the form of pushback from residents, municipalities and congressmen on both sides of the river and ironically an environmental group.

"Why is National Park a dirty word for you."

"It's not a dirty word." replied Sandy Hull.

It's distinction Hull and Joel Penkala of Layton, New Jersey don't want for the area, which sits just outside DWG. Hull started the now 3500 member Facebook Group No National Park in February.

"The only reason is the prestige. Prestige is nothing. It only takes away from what we have here." She passionately said.

Hull is worried the prestige would bring an influx of people damaging the landscape..

More than 4 million people visit per year. Biologist Joel Penkala, who works at the Pennsylvania Environment Education Center, based in the recreation area, says the area is already stressed.

"Come here on a weekend and you'll see the parking lots are full." He said.

Maya Van Rossum of the Delaware River Keeper Network, who opposes the plan, says more parking means more pavement.

"More infrastructure to people going to the bathroom, these are things that have impacts on the health of the river and ecosystems." She said.

Miles and Donahue say the concerns are overblown and are on a mission to change minds.

"Probably the biggest misnomer is that a National Park will become an amusement park with tons of pollution. Being a national park is the highest level on conservation available in the United States." Donahue said.

He admits a new distinction would not automatically come with increased funding to fix infrastructure needs but says it would boost the area's place in line.

There is real life data showing the affects of a distinction change. West Virginia's New River Gorge saw a more than 600-thousand visitor increase, an added 35-million-dollar economic impact to gateway communities and a 500 job boost, in its first year of becoming a National Park.

Data that has those like Donahue pushing for the plan but has others like Hull, Penkala an Rossum against it. With Rossum very concerned about increased development on the fringe of the area if the National Park name comes.

Donahue says people are coming either way and smart development can occur with environmentalists and developers meet early and plan ahead.

A new National Park comes only from an act of Congress. A congress member has to first introduce a bill for it to pass. Donahue says that's the goal and he and Miles are working in changing minds.