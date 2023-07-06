CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Putt U has big plans to celebrate its 25th anniversary, including a mini-golf tournament and a big donation to local charities.

The Center Valley miniature golf course is holding "The Craziest Mini-Golf Tournament Ever” Saturday, July 22 at 9:00 a.m.

Putt U will also be donating a total of $10,000 to Lehigh Valley Charities.

The rules of this special tournament state that golfers must play 18 holes of golf with anything but a regular putter. Tournament participants are encouraged to bring the most creative and outrageous gadget they can use to putt with.

Prizes will be awarded for the lowest score and the person with the “best putting gadget.” Winners will be awarded $2,500 to a qualified charitable organization of their choosing. 10 additional charities will be randomly awarded $500 each. Organizers say winners’ selected charities must serve local residents.

Tournament organizers say this will be the most fun you have ever had on a golf course and a great way to support people in need.

Registration for the tournament is $25, and the cost includes lunch, door prizes and a commemorative T-shirt and golf ball.

All golfers must be pre-registered to participate.

Visit puttu.com or call 610-798-9800 to register or find out more information.