QNB Bank has committed $3 million to funding first mortgages for low-to-moderate income borrowers, relaxing lending guidelines for the purchase of a home.

The bank's 2023 "QNB Housing Opportunity Program" covers the purchase of a primary residence in Bucks, Montgomery and Lehigh counties. The guidelines include the potential for 100% financing based, no origination fee, considering credit scores below usual standards, and accepting "slightly higher" debt-to-income ratios.

"Our goal is to help as many individuals as possible qualify for home mortgage loans to build better communities," QNB Corp. Chief Executive Officer and President David Freeman said in a statement. "We have developed this program to push beyond traditional conforming loans because this is the right thing to do."

QNB Bank is a division of QNB Corp.

The program requires home-buying counseling for potential borrowers.

"Our program helps low-to-moderate income individuals with their mortgage needs," April Donahue, senior vice president of retail lending, said in the statement.

More information about the program is available on the bank's website.

Quakertown-based QNB Corp. is the holding company for QNB Bank. The bank has 12 branches in Bucks, Montgomery and Lehigh counties.

 
 
 
 
 
 

