QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - The Quakertown Community School Board on Thursday night unanimously approved a $119.5 million budget for 2020-21. It’s the first time since the district was formed in the 1960s that an annual spending plan does not require a tax increase.
Under the budget, the millage rate will remain at 168.83, meaning the owner of property assessed at $23,857, the district average, will continue to pay $4,027.77 in property taxes. Proposed expenditures are $4.9 million more than the 2019-20 budget, an increase of 4.3%.
While there are many fiscal uncertainties with COVID-19, school board President Kaylyn Mitchell said that the budget aims to absorb costs while providing relief for property owners, many of whom have been financially affected by the health crisis.
“We have to be smart in every single dollar we spend,” she said, adding that the district does not want to cut programs.
Board member Ronald Jackson said that wise spending and a healthy fund balance, $7.7 million, helped to deliver the no tax increase budget.
The district is in a good position to deliver a budget without a tax increase, said board member Keith Micucci, but he warned of financial challenges ahead.
“We’ll just have to weather that together,” he said.
The administration’s recommendation to the board was to reduce spending through the 2020-21 school year, including instituting a hiring freeze; delaying capital projects; using remaining bond money from the $27 million Neidig Elementary School renovation and expansion to pay for capital projects; freezing travel and conference participation; and reducing supply purchases.
To help combat unknown variables, in addition the other recommendations, the administration has recommended increasing the budgetary reserve from the traditional $800,000 to $1.2 million.
In other business, the board unanimously voted to ratify a four-year contract with the Quakertown Educational Support Professional Association, which represents 225 employees who works as aides, secretaries and custodians and in food service.
The contract provides for annual salary increases of 2%, 2.5%, 3% and 3.5%. It takes effect July 1 and extends through June 30, 2024.
Both Jan Detweiler, association president, and board members expressed their pleasure in amicably working together to negotiate a new contract using remote meetings during the pandemic.
During his report to the board, Dr. William Harner, superintendent, said that the district is planning a hybrid graduation ceremony for seniors on June 16, allowing for speeches and celebrations while maintaining safe social distancing practices and following state protocols.
As part of the celebration, Harner said that a car parade is being planned, following social distancing guidelines, where a large screen will show graduating students set to music as people gather at curbside to cheer them on. He said that details will be released after Memorial Day.