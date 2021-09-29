UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Authorities say a Quakertown man with a suspended driver's license was going double the speed limit when he crashed in Lehigh County in 2020, leaving his passenger with fatal injuries.
Edilberto Funez, 23, was charged with homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death while not properly licensed, involuntary manslaughter and other offenses in the crash on July 23, 2020 in Upper Macungie Township, said the Lehigh County district attorney's office on Wednesday.
Around 8:30 p.m., Funez was speeding in the 800 block of Nestle Way when he lost control of his car going around a curve and hit a tree, said the district attorney and Upper Macungie police chief in a joint news release.
His passenger, Analeese Gonzalez, 22, was partially ejected through the windshield and died of her injuries at the hospital a week later, authorities said.
Investigators determined Funez, whose driver's license was suspended at the time, was driving around 70 mph in a 35 mph zone at the time of the crash.
Funez was arraigned Tuesday night and was released on $100,000 bail.