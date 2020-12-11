"Music brings joy to so many people and gives us a lot peace and tranquility so we think it's really needed at this time." 

 For Jeanne Harakal, President of the Emmaus Historical Society, music has always been a source of relief. 

"When Covid hit and we were no longer able to sing with our different choral groups, we really started getting a little depressed. so we did continue our voice lessons - that was a bright spot of the week," Harakal said.

Harakal and three of her friends decided to put together a quartet and came up with a clever name during quarantine. 

"We were trying to figure out what we would name ourselves and Shavan over there came up the name 'Quarentettes' and we thought that would be a nice name for what we're trying to do," she said.

And so they got the word out that they would be performing a medley of Christmas music on the steps of the Emmaus Historical Society porch Friday night - a half hour performance in the open air, with masks of course. 

"We're trying to give people some Christmas music that they may not be able to have in their churches, or concerts, or anything like that," Harakal said.

A win-win. Spectators enjoyed the concert and the Quarentettes got to do what they love: Sing!

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.