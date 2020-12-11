"Music brings joy to so many people and gives us a lot peace and tranquility so we think it's really needed at this time."
For Jeanne Harakal, President of the Emmaus Historical Society, music has always been a source of relief.
"When Covid hit and we were no longer able to sing with our different choral groups, we really started getting a little depressed. so we did continue our voice lessons - that was a bright spot of the week," Harakal said.
Harakal and three of her friends decided to put together a quartet and came up with a clever name during quarantine.
"We were trying to figure out what we would name ourselves and Shavan over there came up the name 'Quarentettes' and we thought that would be a nice name for what we're trying to do," she said.
And so they got the word out that they would be performing a medley of Christmas music on the steps of the Emmaus Historical Society porch Friday night - a half hour performance in the open air, with masks of course.
"We're trying to give people some Christmas music that they may not be able to have in their churches, or concerts, or anything like that," Harakal said.
A win-win. Spectators enjoyed the concert and the Quarentettes got to do what they love: Sing!