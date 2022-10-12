EASTON, Pa. – The staff at Northampton County's youth detention facility is close to falling under 25% of what is needed, and one county commissioner said Wednesday that the value of having the Juvenile Justice Center should be reviewed.
"At some point, we're going to have to analyze whether or not it's worth it," John Cusick said.
At council's budget hearing, acting juvenile center Director JaMarr Billman said the center is down 36 positions, with four workers leaving in November.
"As of Nov. 1, we'll be operating under 25%," he said.
The center on Ferry Street in Easton is too short of workers to take in youth from other counties. That costs the county revenue. Northampton County charges $290 per day for detention of out-of-county youths.
Billman said the lack of staff comes down to money. Pay for youth-care workers starts at $16.46, and during the process of recruiting and hiring new workers, many candidates find other jobs that pay more. Job candidates have to go through interviews and receive multiple clearances. That can take as long as six weeks.
"By that time, they're looking for other jobs," Billman said.
In Bucks and Montgomery counties, he said youth workers can start at more than $20 per hour. Billman said Northampton County would have to pay $20 per hour to be competitive, add staff and generate revenue from out-of-county admissions.
The job is not easy, Billman said. Youth in detention have often been through trauma. The main job for the center's workers is to keep the kids safe, but he said it goes beyond that.
"We're role models," he said. "We have to be teachers at times."
There is little council can do about pay at the center. Its workers are represented by a union, which is in the process of negotiating with the county administration. Commissioner Ron Heckman (members of council are known as commissioners) noted that council is not part of labor negotiations.
Commissioner Cusick said other counties have shut down juvenile facilities and that based on the 2023 budget, the county contribution to the center would increase about $1 million.
"We're taking care of fewer kids, and it's costing us more money," Cusick said, looking at the 2023 budget numbers.
That number, however, is based on full staffing, and the center is nowhere near that.
Billman said that if the center closed, the county would wind up spending a lot more. Sending youths to other detention centers can cost $390 or more per day.
"We're talking about millions of dollars to the taxpayers," he said.
Council President Lori Vargo Heffner ended the discussion of the juvenile center, saying it can be reviewed again at a meeting Nov. 2.
County Executive Lamont McClure's proposed 2023 budget totals $544.8 million and keeps the real estate tax at 10.8 mills. Each mill represents $1 in tax on $1,000 of assessed property value. At 10.8 mills, the owner of a property assessed at $50,000 would pay $540 in taxes.
County Council will hold three more budget hearings before voting on McClure's spending plan on Dec. 1.