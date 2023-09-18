NORTH CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Four days after the double homicide in North Catasauqua, Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate.

A van is parked outside the home, as investigators head in and out. An outpouring of support for the still-to-be-identified victims surrounds them. Dozens of flowers, candles, and stuffed animals sit outside the Railroad Street home.

However, police haven't given many details about what happened. An initial search warrant has laid out some of the details of the investigation.

With walls covered in blood, at the top of the stairs, facedown covered in blood with cuts to the face and chest, is how the initial search warrant says North Catasauqua Police found one of the victims in Sept. 14's double homicide.

Paperwork states that just after 7:30 a.m. police were requested to make contact with the people inside the home at the 1100 block of Railroad Street. At 11:30 a.m. they made it inside, after finding that first victim. Police found the second in a nearby bedroom lying facedown with blood underneath her body.

The Northampton County Coroner says the victims were 39 and 16 years old, with the cause of death sharp force injuries.

Neighbors and friends say a mother and daughter lived at the home.

Paperwork shows an interview with a family member indicates multiple cell phones were found in the kitchen.

Police have not given any idea to a motive, but the court report has a clue as to what led to the tragic scene.

On Sept. 8 a South Whitehall Township police report indicates an incident where someone identified only as J.B, physically abused the juvenile victim, and threatened her with a knife, according to the search warrant.

Police are not giving a timeline on when more information will be released but do say there is no danger to the public.