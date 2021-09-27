MOORE TWP. Pa. - People of Moore Township, Northampton County will have to wait another month before hearing more about plans to turn a long-time golf course into a major industrial development.
The controversial project has received a lot of backlash but officials have said it cannot be blocked because of the property's industrial zoning.
Monday, developers were supposed to discuss their plans further but they say they needed more time.
"So we're going to get traffic all hours of the day waking us up. I want to know who pays for the road changes," a concerned citizen said to 69 News.
They're upset about the plan to build two warehouses on the site of the Southmoore Golf course. Waters Edge at Windgap, LLC is the developer for the Southmoore Business Center.
They were scheduled to discuss their plans but last week, developers said they would not be at the September meeting.
"They sent us a letter Friday they would not be at Monday's meeting because there's too many deficiencies in the plan they want time to review the letter further and make corrections to their plan and then coming back next month," said John Becker, Chairman Moore Township Planning Commission.
Becker said the commission reviewed the application but there were countless issues that needed to be corrected.
"A normal plan, I've seen 6, 8 maybe 10 pages, so this is an exceptionally long letter saying there's a lot of things I don't know why that don't comply," continued Becker.
Even though the discussion is on hold, that didn't stop people from pleading their case to the commission to NOT pass this project.
"Where I live now, these warehouses are going to be, I also have trucks there right now that run during the night that keep me awake. You have to live in my house to feel what I'm thinking and feeling because you can't sleep and we're going to have more trucks running through there," said a concerned citizen.
Developers are scheduled to be at next month's meeting.