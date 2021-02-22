PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - A quick-moving storm threw quite a bit of snow at us in a short amount of time, leading to a traffic nightmare near Route 512 on Route 33 North in Plainfield Township, Northampton County.
One of our photojournalists was among the many caught in the standstill Monday afternoon.
"As far as you can see it's blocked up. lots of traffic, lots of tractor trailers, I saw a lot of empty commercial vehicles spinning out," he said.
PennDOT implemented restrictions on empty tractor trailers, and reduced speeds on some highways in the area.
The tricky weather caused problems elsewhere, too. Small cars especially struggled to climb Route 145 in Salisbury Township, near the summit lawn exit of I-78.
Cars on the interstate were also moving at a snail's pace.
Between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. state police in Bethlehem responded to 22 crashes and 42 disabled vehicles.