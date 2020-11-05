HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Counting of Pennsylvania ballots continued Thursday, with results still unclear for the presidential contest as well as a host of down-ballot races, including for congressional seats and three statewide offices.
Election officials are tabulating ballots in a state that held its first general election in which voters did not need an excuse to vote by mail. More than 3 million applied to do so.
PRESIDENT
President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are hotly contesting Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes, with both campaigns seeing a victory in the state as crucial to their chances of winning the White House.
While county officials tally votes from what is shaping up as massive turnout, the Trump campaign, state election officials, Republican candidates and others have gone to court in recent weeks to settle fights over aspects of state election law, particularly its year-old law that greatly expanded mail-in voting.
The Trump campaign and the Republican Party mounted several legal challenges to aspects of the vote count, contending, for example, that GOP election observers were kept too far away from the tabulation in Philadelphia, that some Democratic-leaning counties unfairly allowed people to fix technical problems with their mail-in ballots, and that mail-in ballots arriving after Tuesday should not be counted.
Trump scored one legal victory as a state appeals court Thursday granted more access to party and candidate observers, allowing them to get closer — 6 feet away — to election workers processing mail-in ballots in Philadelphia.
ATTORNEY GENERAL
The race for Pennsylvania attorney general is also tight, and has already flipped.
Republican Heather Heidelbaugh, a lawyer from Mount Lebanon and a former Allegheny County Council member, had been leading the race until mid-morning Thursday. As of mid-day, Democratic incumbent Josh Shapiro was ahead, but ballots continue to be counted.
Heidelbaugh has described Shapiro as lacking experience as a courtroom lawyer and having chased headlines to feed political ambition. She cites his recent and repeated publicizing of coronavirus-related price gouging cases.
On what Heidelbaugh calls her top priority, criminal prosecutions, she hopes to start her term by convening a meeting of county district attorneys to help determine the best direction in the fight against opioids and methamphetamine.
Shapiro, a resident of Abington, is a former state lawmaker and Montgomery County commissioner who sought a second term.
He took over following the debacle that was Democrat Kathleen Kane’s term in office. Kane resigned in the fourth year of her term after being convicted of fraud and later served jail time.
Shapiro oversaw the investigation that culminated in the August 2018 release of a grand jury report that found about 300 Roman Catholic priests in Pennsylvania had sexually abused children for seven decades, and that their higher-ups helped cover it up.
CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 7
Freshman Democrat U.S. Rep. Susan Wild is defending her Allentown-area seat against Republican nominee Lisa Scheller, a former Lehigh County commissioner who started a pigment manufacturer for paints, coatings and inks and touts her background as someone recovered from addiction who advocates for people in recovery.
The race is tight, as counting in Lehigh County resumed Thursday morning after a night of rest. The 7th district includes Lehigh, Northampton and part of Monroe counties.
Wild, a prominent lawyer in Allentown, scored a 10-percentage-point thumping of her Republican opponent in 2018′s campaign for what was an open seat.
The district is daunting for a Republican. Democrats have a 60,000-voter registration advantage, and Wild had a 3-to-1 campaign cash advantage going into July.
Election officials are continuing to count ballots Thursday.