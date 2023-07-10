WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A bridge in Lehigh County will be closed until late August due to repair work, according to PennDOT.

The Race Street Bridge over the Lehigh River, between Lehigh Avenue in Whitehall Township and Lehigh Street in Catasauqua, is closed for repair work starting Monday. PennDOT estimates the work will be finished by Aug. 28.

Race Street is closed and detoured for superstructure replacement of the bridge. The work includes removing the existing bridge deck and sidewalk, bridge beam repairs, replacing the bridge deck and sidewalk, paving of the bridge approaches, and new signage/pavement markings, PennDOT said.

The detours are as follows:

- Eastbound car detour will utilize Lehigh Avenue to Main Street to 1st Avenue to Pine Street to 2nd Street.

- Westbound car detour will utilize Front Street to Pine Street to 1st Avenue to Race Street.

- Truck detour will utilize 1st Avenue, 3rd Street, Fullerton Avenue, North Front Street, American Parkway, North Bradford Street, Dauphine Street, and Lehigh Street.

- Pedestrian detour will utilize Race Street, 1st Street, Main Street, Pine Street, and Front Street.

In conjunction with the bridge work, PennDOT says there will be a temporary traffic signal installed at the intersection of Race Street and 2nd Street along the detour route.

PennDOT says the work is part of the $6,123,926 project to rehabilitate the Race Street Bridge over the Lehigh River. The prime contractor on the project is PKF-Mark III, Inc of Newton, PA.

The Race Street bridge is a 4-span, 386 foot long, steel I-beam bridge originally built in 1957. The average daily traffic is 10,691 vehicles.