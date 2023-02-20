BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Raceway gas station is going up on the site of Pagats Auto Service, a Bethlehem Township business that closed last year.

Pete Pagats bought the shop in 1955 and passed it down to his son Jimmy. Last year, Jimmy said it was time to close the hood for good, citing health issues.

"I'm going to miss all the customers and all my friends, you know, but it's got to go," he said. The tools and equipment accumulated over nearly 70 years at the 3608 Freemansburg Ave. business were sold at auction.

The property was sold last November for $535,000. The new owner is SWG Freemansburg Gas, a limited liability company.

The new station is in the southern tier of the township, without a nearby gas station. To the east of Pagats, developer Mark Wagner has proposed a Wawa with gas pumps at Harvey's Corner at 4900 Freemansburg Ave., where Freemansburg intersects with Wagner Drive.

The township Board of Commissioners rejected the plan Dec. 19 by a 4-1 vote, citing failure to comply with the zoning code.

Wagner Enterprises is appealing that ruling.

Bethlehem Township's Zoning Hearing Board heard almost four hours of testimony last week about the proposed development that includes Wawa, a bank and two eight-unit apartment buildings.

The hearing on the development will continue March 9.

Raceway has stations on Easton Avenue in Bethlehem and Washington Boulevard in Bangor.