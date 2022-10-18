Radial Inc. plans to hire 1,300 entry-level Lehigh Valley warehouse workers to support e-commerce during the holiday season.

That's a lot of jobs, but last year, Radial sought to hire 4,700 seasonal workers in the area. This year's target is about 28% of the 2021 goal.

The company said demand for electronic commerce remains high, but Radial is hiring closer to its busiest weeks and thus needs fewer workers.

"Radial's hiring needs have decreased from last year's peak season," according to a company statement. "As a company, it shifted its hiring approach this year to recruit labor closer to the peak volume weeks which resulted in a reduced need for headcount, despite continued high-level e-commerce demand."

Seasonal workers might find a path toward full-time employment, according to Radial.

Radial cites research that says 58% of consumers will increase their online holiday shopping this year compared to 2021.

Radial has three locations in the region: 5185 Crackersport Road, South Whitehall Township; 4200 E. Braden Blvd., Forks Township, and 1611 Van Buren Road, Palmer Township.

Staffing firm Adecco is handling hiring for Radial over three days, Nov. 1-3, and online.