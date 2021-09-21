Radial Inc. plans to add more than 4,700 seasonal jobs at warehouses in the Lehigh Valley to support e-commerce during the holiday season.
The bulk of the hiring will be for warehouses at 4200 East Braden Boulevard in Forks Township, and 1611 Van Buren Road in Palmer Township.
Radial will also hire more than 100 people at 5185 Crackersport Road in South Whitehall Township.
Pay at the Crackersport site will be in the $17 to $18 per hour range. Wages for the two Easton-area sites were not disclosed. Radial said part-time jobs may lead to full-time positions.
Radial said in a statement that 65% of shoppers plan to increase or spend the same amount online purchases this year compared to 2020, leading to the need for holiday help.
The company said it will continue its focus on COVID-19 safety practices. Radial also said its technology tools will support speakers of English, Spanish, French and Swahili, expanding the pool of potential workers.
"We are pleased to be able to open so many positions for seasonal employment in the community and look forward to having local talent join our team," said Sabrina Wnorowski, vice president of human resources.
For the Forks and Palmer warehouses, hiring agency Adecco will hold job fairs at its 701 W. Broad Street location every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and applications can also be submitted online via Adecco's Radial career page.
Adecco will also handle hiring for the South Whitehall facility, either at the site from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online.
Radial handles shipping for companies including Dick's Sporting Goods, Saks Fifth Avenue and PetSmart. The company is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.