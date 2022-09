ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A specialty grocery store in downtown Allentown is closing its doors for good.

Radish Republic will close at the end of September, the business announced on its social media page.

The owners thanked their customers and everyone involved in their three years of business.

The store specializes in fresh, local food and lunch items.

Radish Republic will be open daily from 11-7 as usual through Sept. 30.